A lovely video has revealed how a dedicated nursing mother keeps her little son entertained at home

In the cute video, the woman danced and shook her body energetically while her baby laid on the bed staring at her

Reacting to the clip, netizens expressed their admiration for the energy she puts into making her baby happy

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A viral video of a nursing mother entertaining her baby with her fire dance moves has impressed netizens.

In the video shared on TikTok, the woman danced for her baby who laid on a big bed, while staring deeply at her.

Mum dances for baby Photo Credit: foreign_vira/TikTok

Source: TikTok

At one point, the baby raised his hands and moved them just like his mother moved hers, and this act captivated netizens.

The cute video has attracted a lot of comments from netizens who admired the energy and dedication she put into making her baby entertained.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing the video, she wrote:

"How I keep my son entertained."

Social media reactions

@Rolaxx said:

"Babies are so much work. I JUST pushed you out now I have to perform?"

@Kianta Jackson wrote:

"He admires you mama. He also look like he trying to dance. Cherish everything! Good, and bad. So happy 4 u all."

@Aniya Celine commented:

"I had my section 6 months ago and the slightest movement hurts. Vira is blessed."

@Kiera replied:

"Ma’am, I need more please, that was so satisfying to watch!! He’s looking at you like, oh yeah, that’s my momma!"

@Itumeleng Florah said:

"Are u sure that u just gave birth via C-section?"

@Ndi Nkongho Magdalene reacted:

"And working out at the same time."

@sarahkallan393 wrote:

"That so sweet jest loving it."

@msngugifavored637 said:

"Me watching you move like a pro after a c section asking myself what was wrong with me i healed well after 2 months."

@chel said:

"Sorry to ask o, l was kinda looking around to see a ladder, how do you guys climb this kind of high bed, especially when u were pregnant?"

@Mercy added:

"Omg he is turning his head around just to see his mama."

@marytosky291 replied:

"I love the energy much love from California Nigeria."

Watch the video below:

Mum dances for newborn baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video captured a doting Nigerian mother staging a beautiful performance for her little daughter.

In the exciting clip, the mother kept her beautiful baby girl on a chair and danced for her while flinging some empty bottles of water. While sharing the video on TikTok, the mother revealed how her daughter enjoys playing with empty plastic bottles.

The sweet video has gone viral online as netizens noted that the little girl's reaction was beautiful to see.

Source: Legit.ng