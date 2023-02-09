A Nigerian man has asked the Dunamis International Gospel Center, popularly called Dunamis to return all his tithes to him

The man named Maazi Chukwudiaso Onyema said he does not want to make heaven anymore but wants to go to hell

Onyema said he has calculated the amount he paid as tithes to the church and that he wants all the money back

A Nigerian man has said he has made up his mind to go to hell instead of heaven as he originally planned.

To this end, he has recorded a video calling on Dunamis church to refund all the tithes he has paid to the church over the years.

Onyema said he is sufferng and needs to take care of his family. Photo credit: TikTok/ambassadortv, @chikakaty1 and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Clutching his tithe card, the man named Maazi Chukwudiaso Onyema said he was not in his right frame of mind when paying the tithes to the church.

Video of a man asking Dumanis church to refund tithe

Onyema said he is currently suffering and that he has calculated all the money in his tithe card and that he wants it back.

He said he joined the Dunamis church in 2008 and he was told to store up treasures for himself in heaven through tithes.

In the now viral TikTok video, Onyema produced two certificates he got after attending training in the church. He said he is hungry and that there is a lot of suffering as his bank failed him due to the situation in Nigeria currently.

Nigerians on TikTok are reacting to the video in different ways after it was posted @chikakaty1. The video was originally shared by Ambassador TV.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Temidayo Femi said:

"Nobody force you to give your money na. This Nigeria is too funny greetings from the room of treasure in heaven."

@maryolatunji701 said:

"The truth is that when you are in a problem some churches won't show concern. I pray God will surprise."

@NazzyC said:

"I believe the pastor will see this and help out cos there is nothing frustration will not cause. An angry man is a hungry being."

