A Nigerian male army personnel has earned the admiration of many people after he was recorded praying

The military man is seen on his knees praying fervently with a bible on his bed and anointing oil in hand

The soldier said if he doesn't pray, the enemy will make a mess of him and that God is the only one he can turn to in times of war

A video of a Nigerian soldier praying fervently in an uncompleted building has warmed hearts on the net.

In the TikTok clip, the military man in his uniform knelt facing a bed in an uncompleted building as he made supplications to his God.

The Nigerian soldier prayed on his knees.



He had his bible in one hand and an anointing oil in the other hand. At some point, he dropped the bible on the bed as he intensified his prayers. His rifle could be seen at the edge of his bed.

Captioning the clip, he said that he prays so satan doesn't make a mess of him.

"If I no pray stain will make mess on me," he wrote.

He explained that it is only God he can call upon in times of war. Via his TikTok handle, @mrfreshdesire, the social media savvy soldier shares videos of his activities.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

official OBA-ZzY said:

"May the lord protect you I just lost my child good friend on 25 December who was army."

kakaomoney said:

"Amen god father I pray that God will continue to guide you wherever you are going in Jesus name amen."

emenikekaluulu said:

"You are praying to go and disobey God’s law. Thou shall not Kill."

Scott Rich said:

"May the almighty continue to Bless and keep you."

user3547021234137 said:

"Always in my prayers may almighty God keep protesting you n all my soldier friends."

Chizzylite 0147 said:

"May God keep protecting you gallant soldier."

felinzs1000 said:

"I join my faith with u and tell u athousand sha fall by your side and ten thousand by yiur left and nothing shall hurt u."

