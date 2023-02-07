A mother has shared the predicament of her little son whom she claims is not loved by his classmates at school

According to the mother, her son's classmates have been staying away because they believe he's too naughty

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with some advising the mother to look into the situation

A little boy came home from school looking sad and his mother probed him to know what changed his mood.

The sad kid revealed that he felt sad because his best friend in school celebrated his birthday, but he was not invited.

The little boy's mother revealed that her son's classmates usually claim that the little boy is too naughty, hence their reason for staying away.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the mother said:

"Today is his best friend's birthday but he was not invited. They said he's too naughty. My baby look so sad."

Social media reactions

@user4415736295864 said:

"I know it’s tough and harsh but you can use this opportunity to teach him about consequences of our actions."

@queenscorpio_98 stated:

"I've been telling my son that if he can't listen around other people then they won't want them around."

@nique8934 commented:

"Ppl saying he just a kid but nobody wants to deal with a kid that don't listen or unruly especially in a party setting with other kids that's alot."

@caroltkkk stated:

"But let's be honest some of these little humans they can be handful sometimes n they can show off and embarrass you n be like they r not disinclined."

@lebomiya added:

"I always tell my daughter that if she continues being a handful around people or at their homes, she'll never be invited anywhere."

@nokwandasamukeli7 said:

"I did the same thing to my son friends they had their birthday first and did not invite I also did not invite them for his birthday."

