A black lady with melanin skin has gone viral on social media after displaying her unique appearance

In several videos shared via her official TikTok account, the happy lady proudly showed off her skin and 'big forehead'

Social media users have penned down their thoughts with several people complimenting her confidence

A beautiful lady has melted hearts on social media after flaunting herself on popular app, TikTok.

The black lady with thick melanin skin, shared photos of herself via her account, @florence_baitio, and praised her looks.

Pretty black girl Photo Credit: @florence_baitio/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She expressed her happiness over the fact that she has big forehead and netizens reacted massively.

However, some people, as expected, criticized her looks, with some questioning if she rubbed something on her skin.

Social media reactions

@bxnn3y said:

"Ok but ur actually really pretty."

@hand.sharn reacted:

"You honestly have an amazing skin colour, pure beauty. And the neon suites you so much."

@katiewhitaker75 said:

"I have never seen someone so beautiful wow."

@bigjuicy2014 stated:

"I'm absolutely stunned by her eyes along with her gorgeous skin tone. I mean God is good."

@eviewright8 noted:

"The amount of awful comments I’m reading on here, nothing nice then don’t comment simple, the girl is pretty leave her be."

@malomemokwepa added:

"I know they say Black is Beautiful but yohhhh."

Pretty girl with shiny black skin goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok lady has shown off her glowing skin in a video and revealed that she uses shea butter on it. Apart from shea butter, the lady also stated in the video posted by Funaya that she makes use of palm kernel oil to maintain her skin.

Funaya demonstrated how she moisturises and smoothens her black skin using ori and elu-aki. Funaya's skin looks so smooth, shiny and very attractive. The fact that she does not bleach her skin has won her many admirers on TikTok. She said someone once told her that she looks too dark because she applies only shea butter and palm kernel oil.

TikTok users have showered her with a lot of positive comments as they praised her for leaving her skin intact.

Source: Legit.ng