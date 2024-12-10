A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she gave out about N2 million to the needy

According to the content creator who's also a philanthropist, she was contacted by an anonymous supporter who gave her the money to share

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to applaud the thoughtful giver

A heartwarming video showing a Nigerian lady's emotional gesture has captured the hearts of social media users.

The philanthropist, driven by kindness, distributed a substantial sum of cash to people in need.

Philanthropist shares cash in local neighbourhood

The lady, known as @king__mitchy on TikTok, revealed that an anonymous benefactor entrusted her with a donation of two million naira, specifying that it be shared among the less fortunate.

With excitement, she embarked on a mission to spread happiness, personally delivering the funds to deserving individuals.

"Someone sent me N2 million to give out to the needy so come with me let's go give them. God bless our anonymous supporter. God bless you ma," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady shares cash to needy

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@AF♡LABI said:

"Someone should find that first guy on red for me."

@dudari123 said:

"Build a house for them, make it like self contained hostels, and accommodate maybe 10ppl, that would be better than just dishing money like that."

@9ja agency said:

"Is this how to sort out for the needy?. About 1m spent lavishly within a circle."

@Dønatus said:

"See as people dey appreciate 100k like say nah 100m, I give my babe 300k nah thanks babe I dey hear, nothing like cry or prayer."

@London said:

"From the look of things na man send you this 2M to give the needy but you see man and ignore to give man. Chai men dey suffer for this life."

@PROPHET JOHN added:

"God will continue to enrich the Giver and uphold you in every ramifications of your life in the mighty name of Jesus Christ."

@Oluwakemi commented:

"Pls sis I know scammer are plenty on dis app but pls help me too pls I really need help for foodstuff for me and my kid pls in the name of God pls."

Lady gives out cash to strangers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady got rewarded for showing kindness after choosing to give out N50,000 to people in need.

A content creator who tested her, asked if she would choose taking N5,000 for herself or giving out N50,000 to people around.

