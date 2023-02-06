A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she beautified her little sister's hair on her birthday

In the trending video shared on TikTok, the talented lady installed a fine wig on her sister

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with several people praising the girl's physical beauty

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A little Nigerian girl has melted hearts on social media with her stunning appearance on her birthday.

A video shared on TikTok showed the celebrant's sister taking her time to make her little sister look beautiful.

Little girl rocks wig Photo Credit: @chouskiana/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She installed a fine wig on the little girl's hair and netizens applauded her over her impressive talent.

The wig looked so fine on the little girl as she posed for photos and videos at home. Her beauty effortlessly radiated in the short clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media reactions

@wealth147011 said:

"Happy birthday princess long life and prosperity grow old and excel."

@jondpoiresx_x stated:

"Now we talking, this is the type of wig meant for kids, not DD bone straight hair awon Gen Z mothers."

@traycegray0 noted:

"N she'll be telling everyone in her adulthood how she had a lot of hair in her childhood w those pics."

@radeniran reacted:

"Please where you get the Afro wig from my daughter no get hair. I need am."

@joankessy7 said:

"She is so beautiful and resembles u very well especially her eyes."

@s.a.m.m.ie commented:

"BBy u don use style get order for wig ooo make I be ur manager make I collect orders for u."

@mapitsi_selemela46 added:

"I’m gonna lie on her behalf when she grows up and tell people she grew up having a rich Afro tell her to not forget me in her lies."

Watch the video below:

Mum makes her daughter rock lace frontal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has since become the topic of discussion after a video surfaced on social media. In the video, the little girl is seen going through the process of getting her hair done.

While many people believe lace frontal wigs should be for adults, it appears the mother of the toddler - who looks not more than two years of age - thought otherwise.

The now-viral clip sees the toddler going through the process of getting the hair done. In some parts of the video, the baby appeared uncomfortable, shedding tears.

Source: Legit.ng