A woman has got many talking after stating that her offspring is a result of God placing a curse on her

Lamenting over the bay's hair, she shared a video of her cute toddler and melted the hearts of netizens

Many mothers showed her support with kind words as they gushed over the beautiful child's hair

A woman has lamented over her baby's hair, saying God placed a curse on her by giving her such a child.

In a viral TikTok clip, she shared a video showing the kid's hair and she doesn't know how to plait it.

She lamented over her baby's hair. Photo Credit: @iamtaylorjaee

Source: TikTok

Responding to a comment, she rated her sister's hair-doing skills above hers. According to her, it is her sister that makes nice hair for her baby. In her words:

"My sister knows how to do hair real good when y’all see my baby on here with a pretty hairstyle just know my sister did it."

Her clip has generated mixed reactions on the social media platform.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

kendenandKennediMommy said:

"Don’t feel bad I’m having a little girl in 4 weeks and I have no clue how to comb hair."

Emilyp198129 said:

"My mom is a basketball playing sports watching building things woman and had three girls THANK God for my granny."

Curlyslave said:

"Chile I’m the same I wanted a girl lord monos idk how to dress boys all my sims makes wearing the same thing."

Christina said:

"Just be gentle with her edges."

animehead33 said:

"Lol she's so freakin cute tho my bro got mad I put my sons hair inna high pony tail at least we tried."

Kara said:

"You’ll learn girl. I certainly had to with my daughter my twins are luckier my older daughter not so much."

LeyLey said:

"It’s okay i don’t really know how to do hair either so my main focus gone be to just grow her hair."

Source: Legit.ng