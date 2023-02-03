A Nigerian lady has broken down in tears as she shared a video of the money she was given at a bank

In a video, the lady claimed that she visited a bank in Jos, Plateau state, and was able to collect money after waiting for a while

Sadly, she said she returned home to check the money and found out that they were torn and damaged notes

A heartbroken Nigerian lady living in Jos, Plateau state, has shared her painful experience after visiting a bank.

According to the young woman, she went to First Bank to withdraw cash and was given ₦50 notes at the counter.

Unfortunately, when she went home, she checked the money properly and discovered that they were too damaged and torn.

She pleaded with Nigerians to come to her aid, adding that no businessman would accept such money from her.

In her words:

"Good morning everyone. This is what bank staff sat down and piled. I am doing this video from Jos, Plateau state. Help me Nigerians. Where are we going to? Is this the life? Please help me everyone. Even Keke cannot collect this money."

Social media reactions

Obaksolo said:

"This is how little Nigerians have been reduced too becos of Politics in the Country. IT IS WELL."

Belle_beauty_lounge reacted:

"Ah! Why you collect am ni?"

Adankem.best reacted:

"It was Nigerians that made the money look like that, the bank is not responsible. Until Nigerians start treating the naira note with care, we will continue to have bad naira note."

Egbunikeakuenwebe stated:

"So some people will leave their houses this morning to queue for fuel at N500 per liter, buy gas at N800 per kg, buy rice at 38k per bag, and still come online in the evening to defend APC. I wonder what motivates them."

Chefmimii added:

"I have never taken the urge to japa seriously like I did yesterday. No fuel, No light, No cash, Transfers not working. Go over the counter to withdraw you queue for hours only for you to be given torn and worn out notes! Like one is left practically stranded. This country needs seriously healing and reformation. Let’s all Vote wisely."

Okada rider says no accepting of old naira notes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video shows a bike man informing the public about his new methods of payment in a surprising way.

He stated that he won't collect the old naira notes anymore from his customers. He wrote boldly on a white paper which he pasted on his cloth, that he currently accepts only new naira notes or bank transfers.

In the video, he carried the tag on his clothes and sat on his bike as someone filmed the moment.

