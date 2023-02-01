A Nigerian commercial bike rider has gone viral after notifying his customers about his new methods of receiving payment

According to him, he will only accept the new naira notes and transfers from his customers after rendering service

In the video, the bike man was seen with his preferred payment methods written and pasted on his shirt to inform his potential customers

A viral video shows a bike man informing the public about his new methods of payment in a surprising way.

He stated that he won't collect the old naira notes anymore from his customers.

He wrote boldly on a white paper which he pasted on his cloth, that he currently accepts only new naira notes or bank transfers.

In the video, he carried the tag on his clothes and sat on his bike as someone filmed the moment.

"New notes or transfer", the inscription read.

Social media reactions

@tailor_tdavid_apparels commented:

"At least he can receive transfers."

@dubbyworld wrote:

"This one is still living under the rock. So he no even get radio to get update, until dey knack am fake transfer alert, him eye go open."

@evelyn_xx said:

"More people need to be taking transfers instead."

@db_naturals replied:

"Nigeria go teach you method wey you no reason go exist."

@vivaskin said:

"Everything na cruise for this country."

@_tobi_loba added:

"Transfer #200 until the run person fake alert."

@tsodinegroup wrote:

"Let's go cashless, if Buhari can achieve this then we will forgive him all what he has done."

@nzatoziiii reacted:

"Ensure you have power bank and enough battery. This country is na cruise, you can never be depressed online."

@edoziemcv commented:

"Thank God my business thrives on transfers."

@ipskincareofficial added:

"Transfer sef is not going, you can't redraw, you can't transfer."

@virtualgodd wrote:

"No try enter if you dey use zenith bank, you go wash bike tire."

@wizemanz said:

"The cashless reality in nigeria. No be small thing."

Family rejects old naira notes as bride price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the January 31 deadline for use of old naira notes as stated by the Central Bank of Nigeria is affecting certain transactions and even pre-wedding deals between families. This is as a family in Gbako local government area of Niger state has rejected old N1,000 and N500 notes from the family of their daughter's suitor as bride price.

As Daily Trust gathered, the suitor's family went to the would-be in-laws with a particular sum of money for the bride price and other items ahead of the wedding ceremony. However, the girl's family rejected the money and asked for new notes because the old ones would be useless by the time they would be ready to buy the needed stuff which will be after the CBN's deadline. The family also noted that at the moment, they do not have a bank account to deposit the money, hence their demand.

A family member of the suitor, speaking on the development, explained: “We took money to the family of the girl we want to marry. They called me on Sunday to come and take the old currency notes back pending when we have the new naira notes."

Source: Legit.ng