The Central Bank of Nigeria has posted a video of a sugarcane seller who has gone cashless in line with its policy

The man was seen with a Point of Sale machine positioned in his wheelbarrow as customers surrounded him

Nigerians on Twitter are reacting to the video with much anger as they blame the apex bank for making people suffer

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has posted a video showing a sugarcane seller who is flowing in line with its cashless policy.

In the video posted on Twitter by the apex bank, the sugarcane seller positioned a POS machine on his wheelbarrow.

Customers lined up to buy from the sugarcane seller using a POS. Photo credit: TikTok/@zahradeenmseega.

Source: UGC

His customers milled around and one of them was seen punching his pin into the machine to buy sugarcane.

Sugarcane seller using POS machine

Many more customers lined up to patronise the sugarcane seller as they appeared happy that he had a POS in his wheelbarrow.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many Nigerians have harshly criticised the CBN for posting the video on its Twitter handle at a time people were suffering to get cash for basic necessities.

Some reacted to the video by posting many videos of people fighting inside commercial banks for cash.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by @zahradeenmseega.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@IamtheOGee said:

"The suffering is too much, the scenes are awful we are all embarrassed seeing these."

@EhiEhidan commented:

"How do you go cashless when you charge customers whenever they use the card? Every countries practicing or encouraging a cashless policy protest free transactions except Nigeria."

@BalogunREADONE said:

"It is a good initiative but there is need for banks to work on their bandwidth as not all of their networks can handle high influx of transactions ..last few days have been hell.. alot of them experience downtime."

@AmaraBlessing_ said:

"What if I want to buy pure water 10 Naira, I will still use POS??"

Video of a man angry at a bank

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an angry man threatened to scatter a commercial bank.

The man was angry because he was unable to enter the commercial bank and perform a transaction.

The security manning the door insisted that he must not enter because there was too much crowd.

Source: Legit.ng