A Nigerian man has funnily threatened to scatter a commercial bank over his inability to enter the bank and perform transactions

The man was visibly angry when the door of the bank was closed and he was barred by the bank security manning the door

Nigerians on TikTok are having a good laugh over the video as the scarcity of the new Naira notes bites harder

A viral TikTok video has shown an angry man who querrelled seriously when he was barred from entering a commercial bank.

He wanted to go in and perform a transaction but it appeared there was too much crowd at the bank.

The man was angry that he was locked out of the bank. Photo credit: TikTok/@abeltech and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

However, a bank security stood guard at the door and wouldn't allow him in. It was then that the man lost control of his emotions.

Video of a man angry at bank over old and new Naira notes

He started shouting and began to threaten fire and brimestone. He said the secruty officer who manned the door should not allow him to scatter the place.

The security guard called his bluff and shut the door against him much to his displeasure. It was not clear what he wanted to go and do, but many Nigerians are having difficulties in depositing their old Naira notes as the January 31 deadline looms.

Nigerians on TikTok find the video very funny. A lot of them are having a good laugh in the comment section of the video posted by @abeltech.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Girl said:

"That lady’s face. You just know it smells so bad there."

@ScárLétt reacted:

"Me patiently waiting for TikTok to turn this into a new sound."

@Moment said:

"If this money expire for this man hand wahala don dey oooo."

@Abixzy said:

"Na who get money dey fight for new note. Me knowing I have just 70 Naira."

