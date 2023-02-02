A video of a young woman training vigorously at the gym has stirred so many reactions on social media

In the trending video, the determined lady lifted tyres and flung them backwards with so much energy

Netizens have expressed their concern as some wondered why she was putting so much effort into the training

A strong woman has stunned many on TikTok after sharing a video from her recent gym session.

In the short clip, she was seen carrying heavy tyres one at a time and flinging them backwards in just a few seconds.

Lady storms gym with full energy Photo Credit: @coachbademba/TikTok

Source: UGC

She also bounced up and down very fast at another spot in the gym, and people wondered why she was putting in so much work.

Social media reactions

@ComeDineNeni263 wrote:

"When you have a gym at 2 am then spiritual warfare at 3 am."

@Glam by Kendi reacted:

"My sister, what are you training for?"

@DAKALO said:

"I would literally sleep for 6 months straight after this."

@bernicebess777 replied:

"My back and my knees hurting just looking at this."

@ndiredi said:

"Are you preparing for war and we don’t know about?"

@A POWERPUFF GIRL added:

"You only train this way if the demons in your life are whooping your behind, okay! This is definitely that "the weapons are winning" typa exercise."

@Vera patrick reacted:

"You people have strength oo, ordinary squats I did, I gave up."

@adumss added:

"She knows something we don’t."

@Shannon Tamecia' commented:

"My pinche nerve is flaring up watching this this is amazing!"

@Zabeth3.0 said:

"Please is there a civil war incoming that I'm not aware of?"

@Sheila Kennedy said:

"Just tell us where we're going to fight cause. I'd literally die."

@Jessica Cantave said:

"I workout but this would surely have me out of breathe."

@Nozibusiso Mdletshe reacted:

"whooo child ,my back would have said “no ma”am. People let us know if there’s war coming soon."

@Jazmine Marie replied:

"She's definitely preparing for something we dont know."

Source: Legit.ng