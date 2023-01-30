Controversial former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ka3na has been trending online all day and has been accused of clout-chasing because of a fake announcement she made

Nigerians stormed Ka3na's social media page to blast her for fooling them with a fake pregnancy and childbirth announcement

Hours after announcing that she recently welcomed a child, the reality TV star shared another post revealing what she actually gave birth to, which was the launch of her kiddie's wears

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Controversial former BBNaija star Kate Jones, better known as Ka3na, has been on the receiving end of some serious trolling online just days after announcing that she's expecting a baby and congratulations had poured in for her.

The reality TV star incited the wrath of many people online after it was discovered that she only fooled them with a fake pregnancy narrative.

Controversial BBNaija star, Ka3na trends online as trolls come for her after her fake pregnancy and childbirth gimmick. Photo credit: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

She used the fake pregnancy narrative to create awareness for the launch of her kiddies wears 'Millenials'.

See Ka3na's post revealing that she wasn't pregnant and her post about welcoming a child was fake:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See how angry netizens reacted to Ka3na's revealing that she wasn't pregnant, neither did she welcome a child:

@amyskitchenandtreats:

"Oh chim and I was jumping from blog to blog defending you congratulations on your new baby (Millennials)."

@nkemakonamu:

"Chineke! This is a different town hall."

@0_______layo:

"And thats how I unfollowed you on all your platforms...this was unnecessary."

@dorodebs:

"As at Xmas u no get belle o. Saw this girl in London no belle o. How come you Don born for Feb."

@verygudbadgul2112:

"Lol do people were right that the pregnancy was fake . I’m sorry if I attacked you for spitting fact . She’s creative though . I give it to her."

@mariamajoke_:

"So bosslady you no born? Omooooooo and I come Dey fight people wey say you wear something for comment section."

@lawv_lyyn:

"I said it and you guys attacked me.... in your faces."

@minnne_ee:

"Like this is totally unnecessary madam cloutina."

@thick_barbie5:

"Ana emenu you too like clout ehhhh."

Reactions as BBNaija’s Ka3na welcomes new baby abroad, shares video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier today that, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ka3na, is one known for drama and this explains why her pregnancy and childbirth have become trending topics.

The reality star who only shared news of her pregnancy some days ago returned to social media, letting the world know that she has welcomed her second child.

The BBNaija star took to her official Insta-story channel with a video which appeared to have been filmed at the hospital.

Source: Legit.ng