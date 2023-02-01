A Nigerian lady with legible and fine handwriting has earned the admiration of many people on social media

The lady had shown off her handwritten note in response to an influencer's handwriting showcase challenge

Many people remarked that the lady's note is the type students borrow in school as they gushed over its neatness

Netizens have gushed over a Nigerian lady's handwriting after she shared a page of her notebook for all to see.

It all started after Twitter influencer, Omotara Akanni-Lawrence, shared a handwritten note, challenging netizens to show her a better handwriting.

She shared her note for people to see. Photo Credit: Klaus Vedfelt, Twitter/(@ladylovette_)

Source: Getty Images

Social media users joined in the challenge and shared their notes, but a lady's, @ladylovette_, handwriting stood out.

People heaped praise on her as they gushed over how legible, neat and beautiful her writing looks. Some remarked that her note is the kind that people borrow back in school.

Replying to a netizen, the lady said losing her notes back in school was usually heartbreaking.

"It felt like a total heartbreak if my notes goes missing."

See the tweet below:

Social media reactions

@SkyGemini6 said:

"Easy to read and beautiful.. feels like my Entomology notes."

@Chizu_Mich said:

"I love borrowing this kind of note.

"And sometimes misplacing it or to think of it, my fellow back seat people were probably stealing it."

@Josey_nice said:

"Note like this motivate me to read ...but there's some note and handwriting that will just make have headache while reading."

@kilonselegangan said:

"I like notes like this in university days...I just photocopy and read for exams ..."

@ayoemmanuel90 said:

"This is the best ever."

@_Czle said:

"This is the typical secondary school female students handwriting.

"Like back then most if the girls handwriting looked like this."

@jurys_jewel said:

"Wow...this looks so much like my handwriting.

"Like sooo much.

"The drawing..NEAT!!!

"I can't draw to save my life sha‍♀️‍♀️, no matter how hard I try."

Nigerian man flaunts his fine handwriting

Similarly, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man proudly displayed his fine handwriting on social media.

Johnson Chima Okpala, sharing the note on the Facebook group Igbo Rant HQ, challenged people who thought theirs were better than his to post it.

The proud man wrote:

"If your handwriting can beat mine, come closer. challenge."

The note he shared could easily be mistaken for something done with a calligraphy pen and had the form of a computer font.

