A UK-based Nigerian man has shared a video of the gifts he received as a newcomer at a church

According to him, the church gave him chicken and chips, malt, Nike shoes, pringles, a flask and a perfume

In the video, he expressed his gratitude to God Almighty and his white neighbour who invited him to the church

An abroad-based Nigerian man has expressed his excitement after receiving expensive gifts at a church he attended in London.

He revealed that he was invited to the church by his white neighbour who assured him that he won't regret coming.

Man shows off what he was given at London church Photo Credit: @jectimicomedy/TikTok

Source: UGC

According to him, the church unlike some other churches closed in just an hour and he got up when they called out for first-timers.

He said that members of the church smiled to welcome him and he was later taken into a 'waiting room' where he received loads of gifts as newcomer's package.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He showed off the chicken and chips with malt he was given as refreshment in the room. After some minutes, another man came in and asked him to pick up any designer shoe of his choice. He picked a brand-new Nike shoe.

When he got home, he opened the full package and showcased the jug, pringles, perfume, two malts, extra chicken and pie, and also the designer Nike shoe he got as a present from the church.

He mentioned that he will go back to the church another Sunday because of how hospitable they were, and he'll invite his friends along with him, so they could start a business.

He said in part:

"Omoh, make una help me thank God o, my neighbour invites me to come to their church, I bin no wan go the church o, he come tell me say make I just come, say if I come I no go regrets, so I went.

"After Church they say make new comer go wait inside one room say they no go take my time, so I go wait.

"As I dey wait, na so one oyibo woman come drop me chicken and chips, she say make I dey chop say person dey come attend to me, as I dey chop the chicken and chips e no reach 1 minutes one man enter come dey ask me how I dey, I tell m say I dey fine.

"Inside the hall wey I stay, I come dey see canvas opposite me, the line am up, Nike, Adidas, designers shoes and all of the better better shoes, the man come tell me okay, say make I come check for the canvas wey dey there, anyone wey I like make I collect.

"See am oo, they give me one of the Nike canvas make I carry go house, the come give me this other package, then this other brown envelop wey dey my hand na the remaining chicken and chips wey dey for the church. I don reach house see wetin dey the other package they give me, free jug, pringles, perfume, I come collect the two bottles of malt wey remain for new comers as na only me the only new comer."

Social media reactions

@PERFUME OIL WHOLESALE said:

"This guy is just a happy adventurer na why him dey always show proof."

@BB_Sugar wrote:

"Business ke! Bro, don’t carry Nija blood stain that church oh."

@emmanuellaobodo commented:

"I love this man no single shame pure Nigeria man."

@boladebond reacted:

"Abeg I dey come next Sunday I go land UK by force if na to trek from 9ja to UK."

@EmpressNuel added:

"Bros which city u deyyy for Uk I deyy interested."

@Kiks said:

"Pls what’s the name of the church n how far is it from Southeast, asking for a friend oo."

@iam_meg replied:

"I don laugh tire....dis guy will not kee me. Tope alabi song ke chimoooo."

@Ibrahim Kamara reacted:

"I’ve finally confirmed what a friend once told me that every Nigerian is by nature a masterpiece comedian ar troway salute for you Oga."

Watch the video below:

Pastor gifts female church worker a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that for her diligent service, a female church worker has been rewarded with a car gift by the church pastor. Footage of the car gift award was shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja.

The pastor identified as Iren of D'Podium Centre in Lagos surprised the hardworking church worker during a service. Pastor Iren called out the lady's family to the altar and announced the car gift which he said was from the church.

Showering encomiums on the stunned female worker, Irene told the congregation that when the lady first joined the commission she didn't quit rendering service despite the absence of financial remuneration. Taking a cue from her story, he urged church members not to be misled by the candies being offered them into commission, stating that diligence pays.

Source: Legit.ng