A Nigerian man has posted the story of an old man who used to help him with some sweets on his way back from school

The man named Kamo Sende said twenty years ago, the old man who owned a small shop gave him some sweets

He has located the old man who is still alive in Gboko, Benue state and thanked him profusely for his kindheartedness

A Nigerian man went out in search of a kind old man who showed him love when he was coming back from school as a child.

The man named Kamo Sende said some 20 years ago, he was coming back from school and he kicked a stone that broke the man's jerrycan.

Kamo sent his friend to visit Baba Augu and thank him on his behalf. Photo credit: Facebook/Kamo Sende.

Source: Facebook

Instead of scolding him or reporting to his parents, the old man named Baba Augu called him into his shop and gave him sweets.

The story of Baba Augu, the Nigerian man who is kind to children

Kamo said the man did not feel angry over the broken jerrycan, but instead, he gave him helpful words of advise and allowed him to go.

He narrated that it became the old man's habbit to give him gifts anytime he is coming back from school back then.

Kamo said the man's shop is located at Bays Garden, a popular hotel in Gboko, Benue state. He recently made a Facebook post about Baba Augu and it was learnt that he is still operating his small shop.

Kamo's friend, Siki Jnr Silas visited the old man on his behalf. Emotional photos posted on Facebook showed the man receiving an envilope.

Legit.ng contacted Kamo and he said he sent some cash to Baba Augu. His words:

"Yea. I sent some money to him and my mum gave him some too. Some people have reached out that we should rally to restock his shop as it is empty now and he goes there everyday just as a habit."

Reactions from Facebook users

Ter Rā Ph Aboshin said:

"This baba is a nice person anytime I visit bays garden he treats me nice."

Agah Samuel commented:

"Very thoughtful of you...expressing gratitude and kindness at the same time."

@John Tumeun said:

"Nice one. I know this man. I patronised him a lot, time ago when I use to frequently visite Bays garden."

@Juliana Member Or said:

"Thoughtful of you and your kindness to him is commendable. Baba remain blessed."

Source: Legit.ng