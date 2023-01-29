A young boy blessed with the incredible ability to play guitar has displayed his talent in a viral TikTok video

The video shows the boy tapping the strings in a very professional manner and producing a sweet music

He has been highly praised by TikTok users who have come accross the video and people are saying he has a future in music

A boy who is a budding music star has used guitar to play a sweet tune in a trending TikTok video.

In the video, the boy who is simply dressed sat outside a house clutching his guitar confidently like a professional.

The boy played a sweet music using the guitar. Photo credit: TikTok/@julmasmuhindostars.

He looked into the camera and then started to tap the guitar in a manner that shows he knows his notes very well.

Video of a boy playing guitar

The sound from the guitar then serenaded the air. The tune he played was so sweet to listen to.

He did not play as if he was still learning how to tap the strings because his disposition showed passion and mastery.

Music lovers who have seen the video on TikTok have kind words for the boy. Many seem to agree that he is good and that he has a great future in the music industry. The interesting video was posted by @julmasmuhindostars.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ntare Runimi said:

"Bravo! Bravo! Yeah! That's not easy to do. This boy deserves a medal."

@sirpee08 said:

"I saw it on Facebook."

@vinynjoroge362 reacted:

"The next maestro."

@CaribZone said:

"How? How? How? I bought a guitar at 27 and started learning, I’m 36 and just know some chords."

@Xcop1860 reacted:

"His energy and motivation shows he can get the best out of any instrument."

@lukassolexis said:

"More grace and wisdom upon him."

@emmanueljoseph3657 reacted:

"Nice one. Good one! Keep it up boy."

