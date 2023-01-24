A short video of a little girl dancing while fetching water with a clay pot has been liked over 7k times on TikTok

Her sweet traditional dance moves haved endeared her to many people who describe her as a well-cultured girl

The girl's beauty has also caught the attention of TikTok users who fell in love with her native wrapper

7k people have liked a 15 seconds TikTok video of a girl who danced while fetching water.

The girl went to fetch water with her brown clay pot and the moment was recorded in the video that has now gone viral.

The girl left her water post to dance gently. Photo credit: TikTok/@princedonfamily.

Source: UGC

The video opened with the girl standing and touching water as it rushed from the tap into her small brown pot.

Viral video of a girl dancing while fetching water

But one interesting centre of attraction in the video is the way the girl was dressed in traditional wrappers. She had a red wrapper strewn around her chest region while a blue and one was tied aroud her waist.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

When she heard the sound of music in the video, she instantly started dancing and moving her waist in a gentle but nice way. Her dance moves is a major highlight in the video.

Her impressive beauty too came into notice because her dressing made her to look as pretty as a princess. A lot of TikTok users have described the girl in flowering terms. The video was posted by @princedonfamily.

https://www.tiktok.com/@princedonfamily/video/7178386178884865282

Reactions from TikTok users

@kiryarachael said:

"She was like lemme shake shake I have nothing to do."

@tattylove256 commented

"Adeze is growing faster in Africa. My daughter-in-law to be 2050 inshallah."

@Hyrine said:

"Oh! True definition of home is the best."

@Chocolate boy said:

"OMG is that Adaeze? She's so adorable."

Viral video of a girl dancing to Buga by Kizz Daniel

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a confident girl danced in public and she completely stole the show.

The girl danced nicely and powerfully to Buga by Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno and the video emerged on TikTok and went viral.

Apart from her confidence, the girl was praised for her body gestures, facial expressions and perfect moves.

Source: Legit.ng