A Nigerian man living in Canada has promised to help 100 people pay for their international passport

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi said his gesture is to help those who want to seek scholarships abroad to have the vital Nigerian passport

Dr Igbalajobi said the application portal for the passport support funds would be opened on Sunday, December 1, 2024

An academic based in Canada is set to help poor students secure Nigerian passports.

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi said his passport intervention fund would see 100 students get money to pay for their Nigerian passports.

The man said he would help 100 people pay for an international passport.

Dr Igbalajobi said the application for the passport funds opened on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Apart from Nigeria, talented students from other African countries can also apply.

He said:

"The application for our Passport Intervention program opens tomorrow. In 2025, we are excited to support over 100 highly talented students across Africa in securing their passports—an essential document for scholarship applications and global opportunities. Over the past three years, we have supported more than 300 students, some of whom are now studying across different continents. Notably, Farida Zakariya, the first Nigerian to win the prestigious McCall MacBain Scholarship at McGill University, is one of the outstanding beneficiaries of this initiative.

"A special thanks to everyone who has supported this cause in the past. We will be reaching out again, and if you would like to support this initiative, I would be more than happy to connect with you."

See his post below:

Reactions as man set to help people pay for passport

@OlugbengaAdele2 said:

"Well done sir. I think it's earlier this period compared to the previous ones. Thank you so much for all you do sir."

@OnyedikaOj98518 said:

"Happy to hear that. I will be a beneficiary by God's Grace."

