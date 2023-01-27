There is no doubt that Canada is one of the most prefered destinations for Nigerian students seeking foreign education. Each year, many prospective students apply for admission in Canadian universities.

There are many documents Nigerian students must possess before applying for admission in Canadian universities.

Nigerians seeking to study for their masters in Canada should possess 6 important documents. Photo credit: Prostock-Studio, Izusek/Hero Images Inc.

Source: Getty Images

However, there are some students who want to travel to Canada for their studies but do not know the documents they must posses in other to be accepted by the schools.

In this article, Legit.ng lists 6 important documents Nigerian students must possess if they want to travel to Canada for their masters studies.

1. International passport

If you are a a Nigerian student seeking to be admitted into a university in Canada, you must possess the Nigerian international passport.

The international passport helps to identify you as a citizen of Nigeria. This document is important because the schools in Canada will consider you as an international student, and they will use the passport to know your country.

The Nigerian international passport is issued by the Nigerian Imigration Service, NIS. You will need to apply for it before starting your admission process.

2. Academic transcript

As a Nigerian student seeking masters admission into universities in Canada, you must present your acadmic transcript.

Your academic transcript helps to throw light into your performance in your previous school. It captures all your academic records from year one to completion.

The Nigerian university where you did your degree will issue your academic transcript. When applying for admission into Canadian schools, you will be requested to submit a copy of it.

3. Statement of purpose

Nigerians students who wants to study in Canada will be required to submit a copy of their statement of purpose.

This document gives reasons why you are applying to the school and why you should be given admission to study the chosen course.

Knowing how to write the statement of purpose and writing it according to the demands of the school you are applying to is a plus.

4. Reference letters

If you are seeking admission into universities in Canada, you should get at least three reference letters.

A reference letter is a recomendation coming from someone who knows you well and who speaks in your favour.

The number of reference letters required from Nigerians students depends on the school. Usually, you request a reference letter from your lecturer or boss at your work place depending on what the school wants.

5. IELTS/TOEFL or any other English test

As a Nigerian student seeking to study in Canada, you are considered an international student, which means you will be required to prove that you understand the English Languate.

It is for this reason that many schools in Canada requires you to sit for IELTS/TOFEL or any other standardised English test.

It is worthy of note that many schools no longer require this, but possessing it could improve your chances of geting admitted.

6. University certificate

Nigerian students seeking to be admitted into Canadian universities for a masters course are usually asked to upload a copy of their university certificate.

The school would want to confirm that you actually graduated from an acreditted university in Nigeria.

You should go to your Nigerian university and obtain your certificate before beggining the admission proces.

