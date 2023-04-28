Nigerian students are not tired of seeking better opportunities abroad. The number of Nigerians seeking foreign education keeps increasing. Many place a high value on foreign degrees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The USA, Canada and the UK are among the top three countries seen as choice areas for Nigerians who want to study abroad.

There are an increasing number of Nigerians seeking to study abroad. Photo credit: Getty Images/Prostock-Studio, Izusek/Hero Images Inc.

Source: Getty Images

Yearly, universities in these three countries receive thousands of applications from Nigerian students seeking a fresh degree, a master's, diploma or other certificates.

However, the problem with foreign education is that it does not come cheap. Foreign schools are very expensive, and students are required to pay in hard currencies, including Dollars and Pound Sterling.

In view of the above, many Nigerian students seeking to study abroad often rely heavily on scholarships and other incentives that subsidise the cost of fees, accommodation, and daily upkeep in foreign schools.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Oftentimes, Nigerian students are confused about the countries where they stand the best chance of being selected for a scholarship.

Legit.ng has therefore compiled a list of three countries where Nigerian students stand a high chance of being granted scholarships. This list is for master's students only.

1. Canada

Canada is one of the countries where many Nigerians seeking master's degrees like to study.

The country has many top-rated universities, such as the University of Toronto, the University of Waterloo, the University of Calgary, the University of British Colombia, the University of Alberta, and so much more.

The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) recorded that the number of Nigerians studying in Canada increased from 10,550 in 2020 to 13,745 in 2022.

But as usual, the problem for students from Nigeria is always funding.

However, Masters Portal reports that there are at least 1126 scholarship positions in Canadian universities that could benefit masters and even PhD students.

This is good news for students from Nigeria as they can search for the ones they are qualified for and apply.

2. The United States

Another country many Nigerians like to go to for their master's study is the United States of America.

The USA has top-rated universities such as Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Columbia University, and many more.

According to the US embassy, there are 14,438 Nigerian students studying in that country as of 2022.

Scholarship Air lists some of the positions that Nigerians can apply for in USA.

3. The United Kingdom

The third country where Nigerians like to study is the UK. In fact, there are more Nigerians studying in the UK than in the US and Canada.

Available data shows there are 44,195 Nigerian students in the UK as of 2022.

The UK also has some study incentives for Nigerians. Study Green lists the scholarships that Nigerian students can apply for in the UK.

Skills to possess before travelling abroad

In a related story, Legit.ng also listed some skills to possess if you want to travel out of Nigeria.

It was said in the article that those who possess skills are more likely to survive abroad.

Some of these skills include hairdressing, ICT skills and more.

Source: Legit.ng