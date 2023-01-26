A lady who is endowed with a wide and impressive diastema popularly called open teeth has gone viral on TikTok

In a viral video, the lady pronounced English words that made her diastema to be exposed to her TikTok fans

The uniqueness of her nice dentition and how she uses it to speak has endeared her to many TikTok users

TikTok users have fallen in love with a pretty lady endowed with a wide diastema popularly called open teeth.

In a viral video she posted, the lady was pronouncing English words that made her to expose her impressive dentition.

The lady's diastema is so wide that a lot of people want to see her open her mouth. Photo credit: TikTok/@iamthereal_debbiee.

Because of how her teeth is in the upper part, people like to see her open her mouth. Anytime she does, her beauty comes to the fore.

Viral video of a lady who has diastema

It was for the reason of her diastema that a fan requested a video of her pronouncing words like 'Thursday', 'theirteen' and 'thorn'.

When she was pronouncing the words, her diastema became highly visible. Her tongue gently comes inbetween the beautiful gap.

She has since become a viral sensation, gaining many TikTok followers and admirers who like to watch her videos on her handle, @iamthereal_debbiee.

Reactions from TikTok users

@michelmickey78 said:

"Aww, you are too cute! the fact that you can laugh at yourself shows your not easily offended! I love that."

@Elizabeth Gomez Byerly said:

"You are so dam'n cute girl!! I love ya."

@user6131991008505 said:

"Please pronounce “sweetheart please pass me the tomato ketchup”

Dimpho M Sono commented:

"This is when you see that God was intentional about everything… even just the placement of our teeth."

@khanyisa Ube said:

"She is quite beautiful. A unique type of beauty. Beautiful skin. Beautiful speaking voice. Very nice."

