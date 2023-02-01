A beautiful little girl who was throwing a kiss to her mother has gone viral because of the way she did it

The shape of her lips in the video has made people to laugh out loud after the video started trending on TikTok

TikTok users have also noticed how beautiful the girl is and they are showering her with appreciative comments

A 6 seconds video of a little girl throwing her mum a kiss has recieved no fewer than 2.1 million likes on TikTok.

The video has also got over 12.1 million views some 48 hours after it was posted by @fatimaflatt.

The girl's funny lips while throwing a kis has made her to go viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@fatimaflatt.

The video opened showing the girl wearing her pink crocs wrongly, but beautifully. She was clutching her water bottle.

Video of a girl throwing a kiss

She looked up to her mother who called her name and asked for a kiss. In response to her mother, the girl pouted her lips for the kiss.

She moved a few steps so as to meet mum to offer the kiss with her lips still pouted in a very funny way.

Apart from her kissing face and how she wore her crocs, people have also noticed how beautiful the girl is.

TikTok users have appreciative words for her in the comment section of the video posted on Monday, January 30.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@abby said:

"The reversed shoes is a daily occurrence for toddlers."

@Camden250 commented:

"The crocs on the wrong feet omg."

@Jxmeko said:

"Her crocs on the wrong foot."

@SEANNA reacted:

"She is the absolute cutest. I cannot."

@sussy said:

"Her crocs are making it worse."

@lisa reacted:

"Omg those beautiful brown eyes."

@Colisha Hazlewood said:

"Everything about her is cuteee."

@soggycornflakes said:

"Now I have baby fever."

