A girl with a very good talent has been seen in a viral video playing the Yoruba talking drum in a sweet way

The girl also sang with a sweet voice before starting to punctuate it with several taps on the talking drum

Her video has gone viral and TikTok users are enjoying her performance as they praise her in the comment section

TikTok users are praising a girl who knows how to play the Yoruba talking drum very well.

A video of the girl was posted on TikTok and people are not getting enough of her powerful talent.

The girl knows how to play the drum and sing. Photo credit: TikTok/@ayanwura.

The video opened with the girl singing with a nice voice. She then followed her song with taps of the drum.

Little girl playing the talking drum

Her confidence and the power of her voice gave her off as a very talented person. Also, the way she taps the drum shows someone who knows how to play.

She raised her songs and chants in Yoruba which means she also knows her mother tongue very well.

People on TikTok are praising the girl's skills on the talking drum. Others have fallen in love with her lovely voice. The video was posted by @ayanwura.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@ said:

"It’s seems she is inside ijakumo."

@Aderibigbe Mojisola Oluwaseyi said:

"She even has a great voice."

@mojirade Racheal

"Awwwwnnnn blessed child."

@kikiwhite_garment said:

"Ayanwura temi ni kan soso. Anytime am watching this beautiful princess, I am always smiling. The Lord shall continue to guide you in all your ways IJN."

@tobby feyi said:

"This is raw talent, may God strength you."

@rukkypaso reacted:

"God bless you daughter."

@Ayoola Samuel said:

"God bless you my sister."

@oluwabumiadetola reacted:

You no you are genius right."

