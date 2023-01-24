A handsome little boy watched his mother feed only herself at home and he could not control his shock

In a trending video, the boy's mother burst into laughter as her son stared at her with a confused look

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with several people sharing their experiences with their kids

A little boy has caused an uproar on social media after giving his mother a stern look at home.

In the video, the little boy couldn't hold his shock after watching his mother eat alone without feeding him.

Mum eats alone in funny clip Photo Credit: @woadysworld133/TikTok

Source: UGC

The little boy stared at the woman with full concentration with his eyes wide open. Netizens found the clip hilarious

Social media reactions

@dav3511 said:

"Is she truly my mom? Hell nah! She gotta be a stepmom."

@addey2022 stated:

"It's the facial expression for me like what's going on you are eating alone."

@zheidimorales commented:

"He's so cute, I can ever do this, my kids eat first. I love his facial expressions, he is so cute."

@erico_tan12 reacted:

"Baby be like, do you want hunger to finish me, is d food not meant for me."

@scorpion_queen78 stated:

"He looking in disbelief, like why she playing wit me."

@jebar73 commented:

"Oooooh mama why are u doing this to me.Am I really your child baby is asking."

@lovelaugher added:

"He couldn’t imagine his eyes all this time I have known an trusted you c’mon now."

Watch the video below:

Little boy packs food inside nylon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy has gotten people emotional with his action at a recent event. After receiving food during the occasion, the young boy sat in a corner and transferred it to a small bag.

He did this without looking around or caring what guests at the event might say about him. Reacting to the viral video, netizens sympathised with him as they offered to help him with cash gifts.

Some others stated clearly that they also passed through that phase while growing up and attending events.

Source: Legit.ng