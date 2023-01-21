A touching video of a woman crying profusely at an airport while seeing her husband off has melted hearts online

While comforting his wife who had their young twin kids in her arms, the man fought back tears too

Social media users sent kind thoughts to the couple as the woman gave an update on the emotional incident

A Nigerian woman was overwhelmed with emotions and shed tears at an airport as her husband got ready to fly out of the country.

In a touching clip she shared on TikTok, the man tried to comfort his wife and planted a kiss on her lips before leaving, but would return as she kept weeping.

He almost shed tears. Photo Credit: TikTok/@sommywhiteorganics

Source: UGC

Sharing the clip, the woman noted that it was a very emotional moment for the family and that her man fought back tears.

"This my first time of uploading this video, it was such an emotional moment, he was fighting back his tears , he traveled outside leaving the twins and I behind," she wrote.

While responding to a netizen, the lady revealed that the family has been reunited with him as he couldn't cope there without them.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Vivian Ezinne said:

"I am just tearing now, seeing him trying hard to hold his tears. May God continue to bless him for you."

Maira Maira said:

"Don't worry, I was once here and knows exactly how it feels. It shall be well, u will reunite with him by God grace."

user2004568627038 said:

"Man na man,hee gat go to put food on the table. God bless him. he almost cried he just hold himself."

Kehinde Shittu747 said:

"Please don't disappoint this lady, kindly come back for them, the Lord will be with you all."

Naima said:

"Best wishes… may you all reunite in good health and wealth i cried because i know the feeling."

lasisiabisola773 said:

"Its really emotional. He wil come back to u safely ijn and d lord will be with u and d children also."

Ogechukwu said:

"I'm such a cry baby...... Dropped few tears, God abeg..... I don't need to type it here, but God knows... God abeg oooooo."

