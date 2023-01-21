A very curvy Nigerian lady got the attention of a man at a party as she made some cool waist moves

After some seconds, the man joined her and tried hard to outmatch the lady as he demonstrated cool dance moves

Many people who reacted to the video said that even though the man could dance, the lady's moves were better

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady, @deebaby304, who often likes dancing has shared a short funny clip of how she showed off cool moves at a party.

While dancing in a fine gown, a random man at the party joined without minding being filmed. His moves made the whole video hilarious.

The lady said that she found the man's action very funny. Photo source: TikTok/@deebaby304

Source: UGC

Curvy lady and man danced

Despite having a plus size figure, the lady pulled off different dance moves. After dancing with the lady for some seconds, the man laughed as he left.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing the video of on her TikTok page, the lady suggested that she found the man's moves entertainment.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has got over 200 comments with close to 5,000 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

Jveena Diamond said:

"The lady got nice moves."

OphyBae said:

"The man makes it more funny."

bomafubaraallaput said:

"Lolz this man is dancing like my hubby."

Abisola said:

"Who else noticed the man sitting at the back."

queenieakoto said:

"The man rather wants to teach u moves oo,...lol but u be don."

user7889045626559 said:

"De lady knows all the moves."

Odunayo_me said:

"Wawu nice one. I wish I sabi dance like this."

felixadzah said:

"Mama on the dance floor."

nanaakosuaserwaaa1 said:

"Nice moves, there’s no way I can dance like this."

Grandma chased lady who danced on her cooler

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful TikToker, @miel200033, who wanted to make a dance video mindlessly stood on her grandma's cooler for her performance.

Immediately the woman saw what she was doing, she grabbed a big log of wood and chased her. The lady ran off the camera's view.

Others in the background laughed and tried to calm the granny who was not going to let the issue slide.

Source: Legit.ng