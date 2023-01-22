A video showing a groomsman trying not to prostrate on the bare floor as he propped himself up with his toes has gone viral

Many people who watched the video and saw the man at the far back wondered why the man did not want to prostrate like others

Social media users tried to guess the reason for his action as some said that the bride may have offended him

A Nigerian lady, @olawunmi55, has shared a video of a man at a Yoruba traditional wedding who was part of the groomsmen.

As it is tradition, the groomsmen all lay on the bare floor in their beautiful attires, not minding that it could be stained.

Many people said that the bride could have offended him. Photo source: TikTok/@olawunmi55

Man tried not to prostrate

One of them who was the back rather held himself up from the floor with his toes and and knuckles. He tried hard not to let his clothes touch the floor.

The lady who said the wedding clip said:

"Be like the wife don offend this boy."

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with close to 5,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

rahmondamilola said:

"U won stain the boy outfit because of Adenike."

princess Abidemi asked:

"Why a big comrad go postrate una dey whine us?"

She replied:

"No wife for una."

Ashake said:

"Am I the only one seeing the guy at the back."

oluwaviki said:

"Make dem no go use this guy do Adenike ring bearer... Otilo niyen."

officialcruisemum said:

"The aunty no dey give ham biscuit."

Sweet ebony said:

"The same thing happen to my brother."

userRemtim said:

"The guy na Adenike ex, that's why bobo dey ves."

ADISA GRANT️ said:

"Maybe the boy don see the girl for she they cheat before oo, he com they look say nah olosho they wan prostrate collect."

