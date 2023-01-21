A trending video on social media has shown how Oyinbos rushed a beautiful black lady with a natural afro

People lined up in a public place as they took pictures and selfies with the lady who seemed to be enjoying the attention

Internet users gushed over the pretty lady, describing her as gorgeous and worth the attention she got

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A black lady with a natural afro was given celebrity treatment by passers-by in Turkey after she was spotted.

The thrilled Oyinbos didn't let her be and lined up to have a picture moment with the beautiful lady identified as Claudia Darleene.

They took pictures with her. Photo Credit: TikTok/claudia.darleene

Source: UGC

The TikTok video has amassed massive views and earned the admiration of social media users.

Claudia noted that it is difficult for a black woman to walk freely in Turkey without people approaching them for photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She marvelled at how people lined up just to take pictures with her.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

ricky07041 said:

"I really don't blame them, you're so gorgeous."

sarcasticallyang said:

"It’s just because you’re gorgeous baby!!!! So beautiful!!!! Soak it up."

reneedoesitbest87 said:

"Baby the way my anxiety is lawwwwdddddd and you're gorgeous."

Magnus said:

"It's lovely to see and you are beautiful."

Milka G. Mekonnen said:

"It’s not only because you’re black. You’re gorgeous. I was in istanbul twice no one took a picture with me."

Mercy Nkgau Matlala said:

"Turkey has too much love to give. Even from the women…I would love it there. But it must be exhausting."

Djalo Aulatu said:

"Sister,I want to go to Turkey next week. Any recommendations, somewhere good and safe to stay."

Black lady with natural afro turns celeb in Turkey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a black lady with a natural afro had turned heads in Turkey.

The TikToker shared a video showing how they mobbed and gushed over her because of her natural afro.

In different scenes in the clip, white men and women who accost her on the streets would approach her and ask for pictures.

One particular stunned white man walked up to Claudia to show her a picture of her he had taken with his phone. An interesting scene showed her carrying a little kid who wouldn't stop staring in awe of her appearance.

Source: Legit.ng