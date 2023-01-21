A young man who is very proud of the small room he is managing has gone online to share photos of the apartment

Despite having just a few things like a fan and camp cylinder in the house, the man said that he is proud of them

Some people who reacted to his photos said that they all started like him from a very humble place as they wished him well

A young man with the Twitter handle @IconicNoah has gone online to share photos of the room he rented and how he is doing well so far.

Showing the room that has sparse furniture, the man said that he does not care what anybody thinks as having a room to himself is a win.

The man said that his small room is a win for him. Photo source: @IconicNovah

Source: UGC

Well-arranged room

The apartment has a small-sized bed placed close to the wall with a standing fan beside it. Some metres away from the bed is a reading table. His camp gas cylinder which had a small pot on it is also beside the bedframe.

At the foot of his bed is a small piece of rug. Many people who saw the pride he took in his humble apartment hoped he achieves greater things in life.

See his post below:

Below are some of the reactions:

@ifejuwonDan said:

"Congratulations bro."

@_humblepraise said:

"You even get footmat near bed....bro u be baller... Na to dey invite sister margret and sister felicia for house fellowship remain now."

@itsviiin said:

"Congratulations mahn ... Things I love to see."

@P11Solid said:

"I fell into the hands of the wrong ones just because I could not afford this. All I wanted during crossover was just to have a room. Mattress would come, but I couldn't. So this is like a testimony to me that I will get there. I am so happy for you."

@QueenCherish6 said:

"When are we coming for house warming."

Man showed off his apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man with the Facebook name Tshepo Vandal amazed many people with his house built with iron sheets instead of blocks.

It is modelled after the building a lady shared days ago. In a post on a Facebook group on Thursday, December 29, 2022, the man said he just wanted people to see his warm home.

He invested much into the interior decor of the house. A part of the home has beautiful cabinets in the kitchen. Close to them was a dining set for his family.

Source: Legit.ng