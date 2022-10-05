A video showing labourers carrying out what is known as block decking has got many people asking questions

To assure people that it is safe and economical, a man shared another clip showing further progress on the project

People were divided between a group that believed the planks used are not strong enough and those who praised the innovativeness

A video showing some labourers working on the decking of a house, using an unconventional method, has stirred massive reactions on social media.

Many who saw them laying small blocks on planks before loading them up with concrete were scared the building would later cave in.

Many people argued about the safety of the block decking. Photo source: TikTok/@engrnurudeenatilo

Block decking vs concrete decking

There were, however, some people who believed that it is a stronger form and a more effective way of decking. This group of people argued that it is better than concrete decking.

The person who posted it said it is indeed strong and safe as he shared part two of the video.

Watch the first below:

Here is the second part:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Coolest_Internet said:

"No reinforcement, just increased the weight of deck... VERY VERY DANGEROUS!"

Azeez Adeshina661 said:

"exactly in Europe but not type of this rubbish wood haaaaa they need to arrest this engineer i swear."

bingocalous said:

"I see this block as a special block and I envisage the iron tod/reinforcement will entered the block holes..."

user E cube said:

"The wight will be too much if pour concreat cement."

afeez.aleem said:

"How is it cost effective when they are still going to use concrete and looking at this it can only be done on a raft foundation."

