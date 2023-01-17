A pastor of a Nigerian worship centre was not so happy with the type of denominations his church members gave as offerings and reacted angrily

In a video making the rounds, he slammed them for giving N100 and N20, saying it was shameful of those who dropped those amounts

Mixed reactions have greeted the clip as many knocked the pastor for his outburst, some sections of netizens found it hilarious

A video of a Nigerian pastor criticising his church members for giving offerings of N100 and N20 has caused quite a stir on social media.

The unidentified pastor who spoke in Igbo language frowned at the denominations as he complained that they buy fuel of 20 litres for every church service.

With an arm stretched in an offensive manner towards the church members, he declared it a shame to whoever dropped such an amount.

The full text of his statement as seen in a TikTok video goes thus:

"We buy fuel 20 litres every service. Shame to you for giving God N100. You that came to this church, shame!

"Others will come to the church from outside and receive blessings, but you will remain in your seat and not get any.

"There is no how God will require me to get him fuel and I will majestically get up from my seat and give him N100.

"Even those who gave God N20. He is a baby. He is begging you."

Social media reactions

Pretty Oma said:

"If everybody put hundred Naira.. how pastor go take buy fuel ⛽️for this fuel scarcity."

mbonujoyce said:

"How can you go to church with #100 if you don't have is not by force but if aso ebi come now money go come out."

Prince Kenny said:

"Why Unar Dey Make This Pastor Vex Now? Make Unar Try Dey Put Better Money What Do I Even Know ? As Nothing Is Too Big OR Small For The Lord."

Emirate ID said:

"See pastor ooo.

"This man nor no wetin the country give nah."

Diamond Paints IND LTD said:

"Pastor na waiting person get he will give to God so no vex na."

obainomuzik said:

"If na me I will go there and collect the 100 naira dey go house."

American pastor broke shames his church members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an American pastor had broke shamed his church members during a service.

In his sermon video, Pastor Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City could be heard berating his church members, calling them broke.

He preached a timely sermon about followers honouring God's shepherds and scolded his followers for being too poor to honour him as he had requested. The video clip of part of his sermon was shared on TikTok, leaving people with mixed reactions.

