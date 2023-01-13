A Nigerian man who is married to one wife has expressed his desire to tie the knot with another lady

The 49-year-old man who hails from Katsina state listed some conditions any lady interested must satisfy to be considered

Some of the things he is offering include a N1 million dowry payment and N200k pre-wedding compensation

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A Nigerian man has opened the floor for interested ladies to apply as he revealed his intention to take a second wife.

The Katsina indigene who is a civil servant also spelt how everything he would be looking out for in his second wife.

He needs a working-class lady. Photo Credit: MoMo Productions, Twitter/@Halal_Match

Source: Getty Images

According to a Muslim matchmaking platform, Hala Match which shared the information on Twitter, the man who is currently based in Lagos is AS by genotype and O+ by blood group.

The graduate wants a working-class lady between the ages of 30 to 35 that is religious and not fat.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His conditions for marriage are a dowry payment of N1 million and N200k compensation for pre-wedding which he doesn't want. He also doesn't want a party and doesn't need furniture as well as kitchen items from the lady.

The man is also a Muslim.

See the tweet below:

Social media reactions

@khaleelabba said:

"He said he want a divorcée. So go and be finding the unmarried small girls. Isn't that fair enough?"

@AliHuss70629085 said:

"Compensation for dinner and pre wedding pictures! I don’t see the need, domin rashin yin dinner zai Hana su saba wa Allah."

@Mansur_N_A said:

"I like his strategy, being straightforward with what He wants to avoid unnecessary drama in the long run..."

@ibumar88 said:

"I think its not right for a man to be looking for wife base on such conditions. If you meet a woman of your dreams, both families can come to terms on the condition you want for the Nikah."

@hosnideedat said:

"OMO only Allah knows how many sisters go don turn bazawara from single like this......women with money am sure like 200 ladies will have shown interest."

Man offers condition as he expresses desire to marry a second wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had indicated interest to marry a second wife.

For a second wife, the man needs a lady who is not fat or skinny and is between the ages of 25 to 35. He also wants someone who is religious, decent and Godfearing. The man noted that being a Quranic memorizer will be an added advantage.

His conditions include a dowry payment of N500k and above, no furniture or household items required from her and no wedding festivity of any kind.

Source: Legit.ng