A Nigerian man living abroad has cried out of boredome, saying the place is too organised for his liking

He has said he wants to climb Okada, but obviously, there is no Okada where he lives and he finds this boring

Many people who live abroad have also reacted to the video he posted on TikTok with some of them saying they miss Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian man who lives abroad has cried out saying the place he lives is too organised for his liking.

In a TikTok video posted by @splendid_de_great, the man sat silently and sad faced like someone who is very bored.

The man has said he misses climbing okada. Photo credit: TikTok/@splendid_de_great and PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to him, he misses some things he used to enjoy in Nigeria, including climbing Okada.

Video of a Nigerian man living abroad

He did not mention the country where he resides. However, the way he sounded and the explaination he gave, it was clear he missed home badly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some TikTok users who are Nigerians and who also reside abroad expressed the same feeling in the comment section of the video.

At the moment, the video has received over 17.1k likes, and close to 700 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@classicwinnie07 said:

"Na because you never fall from okada for mud in front of your crush mummy shop."

@DON DOUGH reacted:

"Sometimes I go just feel like say make I shout owa oo inside bus."

@Kemi Ogunbayo said:

"Me I miss everything about Nigeria."

@Adejumoke Oyetunde reacted:

"Come back home and take bike then go back when you’re satisfied."

@Aniky shaya Omo Oba said:

"Sorry. I join also I missed generator sound."

@user4113390686180 commented:

"I miss danfo and conductor my change."

@Asakepretty said:

"This was me last month oo. I just dey remember everything the okada, agbero behaviour buying akara at the front of your house."

Man and wife go their wedding in Keke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man used keke to convey his wife to their wedding venue.

The man arrived the venue in a convoy of multiple tricycles as he was followed by friends and well-wishers.

His method caught the attention of the public who praised him for making use of what he has.

Source: Legit.ng