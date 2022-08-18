Pastor Carlton Funderburke has gone viral after giving harsh preaching in church, lecturing his congregants for not buying him an expensive watch

He called his churchgoers broke and disgusted for not honouring him properly and even asked them if he wasn't worth their money

Netizens condemned the man of God for being materialistic rather than feeding his church members with scriptures

A pastor from Missouri, US, has gone viral after a video emerged of him lecturing his congregants for failing to buy him an expensive Movado watch he had requested.

Pastor demanded congregants honour him

In his sermon video, Pastor Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City could be heard berating his church members, calling them broke.

He was angry with his congregants for not buying him a watch. Photo: TikTok/KansasCityDefender.

Source: UGC

His video has sparked lots of reactions online, with some referring to him as a fake prophet who is out to make a profit off his churchgoers.

He preached a timely sermon about followers honouring God's shepherds and scolded his followers for being too poor to honour him as he had requested.

The video clip of part of his sermon was shared on TikTok, leaving people with mixed reactions:

"Let me kick down the door and talk to my cheap sons and daughters. See that’s how I know you still poor, broke, busted, and disgusted because of how you’ve been honoring me. I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I ain’t worth your St. John’s knit? Y’all can’t afford it no-how. I ain’t worth your Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?” he said.

The preacher had told his congregation to buy him a watch last year, but they are yet to do it.

Social media users reactions

Although his congregants enjoyed the encouragement and even cheered him on when he was preaching, social media users found the sermon very distasteful.

Here are some of the comments from the viral video shared on TikTok:

@joshuaknight33 said:

"He didn't even say one scripture he was just preaching his feelings."

@savage_gent added:

"That would have been my last day in his church."

@xoxo_jessiccaa5 added:

"I would have left so fast and loudly."

@vivid_kulture said:

"So isn't that the pot calling the kettle broke because he's obviously broke busted and disgusted if he haven't purchased his own watch yet."

@ilove2giggle2 said:

"I'm so tired of the constant bashing for money. Buy your own stuff."

