A young and creative Nigerian lady, Ihezie Chisom Glory, has made two sets of gowns out of unconventional materials

For the first outfit, she used old newspapers to create a piece perfect for a runway

Many who saw how she was able to intertwine nylons into a beautiful dress were amazed by her thought processes

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A young Nigerian lady, Ihezie Chisom Glory, has got many people talking as she showed how she was able to use old newspapers and nylon to sew gowns.

In her first video, the lady treated papers like cloth materials as she made them into different shapes. She said the outfit was meant for a client in Lagos.

Many people wondered how she was able to put everything together. Photo source: TikTok/@lary_shantel

Source: UGC

Gowns from newspapers and nylons

After taking her online followers through the creation process, she rocked the gown and it looked so beautiful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In another clip, the lady upcycled nylon materials and made an alt-fashionable outfit out of it. Many agreed she is so creative.

Watch her first video below:

Watch the second video below:

As of the time of writing this report, both videos have gathered massive reactions. Below are some of them:

oluwafikayomi Falana said:

"Wher do you keep all your clothes?"

oladara said:

"Pls just tell me u know how to sew as in you are a fashion designer if not I commot cap 4 u ooo."

queenfavecollectibles said:

"Can I get this for my birthday photoshoot on Saturday. I followed u cos of ur amazing talent."

Uju said:

"You are too creative. You deserve a follow."

official_vicky06vee said:

"I want you to make something for me also....I want to use it for a pageantry. I'm in calabar."

valereafaa said:

"Imagine everyone dresses like this."

lady Loretta said:

"Nylon cost ooo."

Lady makes gown without sewing it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young fashion designer showed people a new way of making dresses without having to employ the use of a needle and thread.

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, the lady used a cutout ankara rope and tied it around her shoulders.

She then used some yards of the material to form the front part of what would later become a gown. The fashion designer did the same thing for the back.

Source: Legit.ng