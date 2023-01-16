A Nigerian lady in an interracial relationship has revealed that she is a proud member of Cherubim and Seraphim church popularly known as cele

The excited lady shared a clip of her whole family in white garments and said that she was bale to take her husband there too

Mixed reactions have trailed the lovely video as many gushed over how beautiful her family look

A Nigerian lady married to a white man has taken to social media to celebrate her worship centre, Cherubim and Seraphim church.

In a TikTok clip, she sported the church's white garment alongside her husband and their son as they vibed for the gram.

She expressed pride in being a member of the church. Photo Credit: TikTok/@sashatobz

She revealed that she got her husband to go to the church with her, noting that salvation is there.

"I even carry my husband go the church cuz e sure for me lol .. salvation Dey there," she wrote beneath the clip.

Her son tried to shy away from the camera as the family danced to a Yoruba song of the church.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

sandrapretty2 said:

"This my beautiful baby doesn't like camera at all. love you baby."

samoranoh sammy said:

"It sure for u big sis.

"Na God dey make u breath.

"He dat his in ur back will never live u alone for suffernes in jesus name."

Adenike Adewunmi296 said:

"I so much love this family and I pray no evil shall befall you and your family in."

High tension said:

"The baby fell and dad couldn’t keep his eyes off her wow."

BIGDAMZZY said:

"Fear cele girls oo if them lock you it’s over."

Taiwo Omolola precious said:

"Tailor wey Dey sew garment is there huh or you order it here Nigerian?"

