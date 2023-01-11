A beautiful set of twin girls have shared a trending video of their babies who were born at the same time

In a video, the happy mothers showed off their girls who looked so much like another set of twins

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with several people wishing to give birth to twins

A video making the rounds online has captured the beautiful babies birthed by a set of Irish twins.

The video shared on TikTok by @itsterrilyn/TikTok captured the set of twin girls and afterward, their babies were spotted.

Twin sisters give birth at the same time Photo Credit: @its terrilyn/TikTok

Source: UGC

Terrilyn revealed that she and her sister got pregnant at the same time and birthed their babies at the same time.

While sharing a video of the sweet girls playing together, she noted that the girls will definitely be friends for life because they were born at the same time by twin sisters.

The caption read:

"You and your twin sister got pregnant and had babies at the same time. We're Irish twins but our babies will be friends for life."

Social media reactions

@geminimistress said:

"Y'all genes are strong Strong. they are the same just different shades of adorable."

@alesharowland4 stated:

"OMG looks at those beautiful little smiles. I can’t even, beautiful babies."

@nothingcompares2you reacted:

"I had to look up Irish twins as I’ve never actually heard that term before! turns out I’m one myself, cute babies."

@irenesnoopije noted:

"I've just seen sisters have twin girls each really close but no twins in the family."

@reecee0617 said:

"And the babies look like twins just different skin tone awwww they will be besties."

@katherinew71 remarked:

"Lord look at them sweet babies right there! All my southern accent comes out at this level of sweetness."

@jadecah20 added:

"My sister and I had babies 2 months apart and they grew up like siblings. They’re 27 now and super close. Congrats on your beautiful babies."

Watch the video below:

Twin sisters get pregnant at the same time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the video of twin sisters who gave birth within the same period has warmed hearts on TikTok. The video was posted by Naenaetinesofficial, and the good news has excited their followers who all along waited for it.

In the video, which was posted on Friday, December 2, the twins were seen happily clutching their baby boys. The twins explained that they got pregnant by different men after some followers queried to know why they got heavy at the same time. In a separate video, the twins explained that while one was pregnant with a baby daddy, the other was pregnant with her husband.

They also explained that they were two weeks apart and they don't live in the same place. Their fans on TikTok have all along expected the birth of the babies since their pregnancy became public knowledge.

Source: Legit.ng