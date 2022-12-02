Beautiful-looking twin sisters who both conceived at the same time have given birth to cute baby boys

The video of the babies was posted on TikTok by Naenaetinesofficial on Friday, December 2 with the twins clutching their babies

TikTokers who have all along waited for the good news have since flooded the video with congratulatory comments

The joyous video of twin sisters who gave birth within the same period has warmed hearts on TikTok.

The video was posted by Naenaetinesofficial and the good news has excited their followers who all along waited for it.

The twin sisters got pregnant for different men. Photo credit: TikTok/@naenaetinesofficial.

Source: UGC

In the video which was posted on Friday, December 2, the twins were seen happily clutching their baby boys.

Twin sisters pregnant for different men give birth

The twins got pregnant for different men as they have explained after some followers querried to know why they got heavy at the same time.

In a seperate video, the twins explained that while one was pregnant for a baby daddy, the other was pregnant for her husband.

They also explained that they were two weeks apart and they don't live in the same place.

Their fans on TikTok have all along expected the birth of the babies since their pregnancy became public knowledge.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Keyaria Jackson said:

"Twins cousin."

@desire_sexyeve said:

"Congratulations welcome to motherhood."

@rockcriedout commented:

"Also girls your skin is totally glowing both of you!! Well done mamas."

@FatiXGab said:

"Congratulations beautiful ladies!"

@Melissa Harwell said:

"Awww Congratulations queens."

@user8367181502430 said:

"Congratulations to the both of y’all babies are so handsome."

@Mikala Collier reacted:

"You both carried beautifully. Congratulations."

