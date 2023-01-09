A playful Nigerian man decided to play a fast prank on his beautiful wife to see how his wife would react

In a video, he was spotted chasing his wife's house help out of his house to see what she would do

Reacting to her husband's behavior, the caring woman defended her nanny and her husband was so surprised

A Nigerian man played a prank on his wife and her reaction endeared netizens to her.

In the trending video, he acted as though he was furious with his wife's house help and tried chasing her out.

Man pursues wife's nanny

When his wife probed to know why he wanted her out, he responded that he wanted her out for no reason, and this surprised the woman.

She became hell-bent on defending her house help to the extent of following the young girl outside while her husband shut the door behind them.

"This is past 7. Where is she going to? I brought her to the house. I need to call the company that gave her to me. What did she do?", the wife insisted.

The man however maintained that she was going to leave his house because he has made his decision as the man of the house.

In his words:

"Why do you keep asking me the same question? She didn't do anything but I have made my own decision and it's final. Am I not the man of this house? She needs to leave my compound now. Must you cry in everything? Is she your sister? Chidimma leave this house."

Social media reactions

@liquid1970 said:

"She's an awesome wify and very caring. Meaning that she respects and sees the nanny as a person and values her."

@mariamabosede57 said:

"This is superb but sha after begging and he no gree I just go pray make my mushin spirit no enter me."

@da46781 stated:

"The wife knelt down to beg on behalf of a maid? May God Bless and keep this woman, sweet soul."

@zannah319 stated:

"She keep saying she’s someone’s child omg. She’s such a darling woman like us o reach two me and her pls."

Watch the video below:

