A Nigerian lady has finally gained admission into the university several years after she graduated from secondary school

Ginika Nwa said she graduated from secondary school in 2016, and she has not been able to proceed due to a lack of funds

Ginika said she has finally gathered funds and started school at the Lagos State University (LASU)

A Nigerian lady has become a student at the Lagos State University (LASU), where she gained admission.

Ginika Nwa said she completed her secondary school many years ago but has not been able to further to the university.

Ginika has been admitted to Lagos State University. Photo credit: TikTok/Ginika Nwa.

Ginika said her inability to proceed to the university since 2016 was due to a lack of funds.

But in 2024, she started school at LASU, a development which gladdened her heart.

"Since I finish secondary school in 2016 I no see money enter uni. I later run am this year and I got admission into LASU. I wrote jamb one time and got admission."

Many people who saw her post rushed to the comment section to congratulate her and to also share their own experiences.

Reactions as lady gains admission into LASU

@Mo_rhenny said:

"Big congratulations. Love to see people who don't give up."

@Fashion designer in unilorin said:

"Finished secondary school in 2016, got admitted to 200lvl in 2023 now a final year student in Unilorin Alhamdulillah."

@simplyhoney0401 said:

"Since I finished secondary in 2017 I never see money enter school till now. I tap from your blessing."

@millicent said:

"Congratulations dearie. I just graduated, I entered after 7yrs too and came out as the best graduating student."

@ada765 said:

"Finished 2019 entered uni last year currently in 200l grateful."

@GOODNESS said:

"I also finished secondary school in 2016 and i got admission in Unizik this year. Congratulations to us."

Source: Legit.ng