A beautiful Nigerian lady could not control her laughter as she watched her siblings imitate her actions at home

In the hilarious video, her siblings stormed out of the house one after the other and acted like her as she watched

Social media users have reacted massively to the video and some netizens tagged her a boss lady after seeing the clip

A viral video has shown the moment some Nigerian siblings acted a funny drama at home.

In the hilarious clip shared via TikTok, the jiggy siblings imitated their elder sister and acted like her at home.

Siblings imitate elder sister Photo Credit: @melissapaul/TikTok

Source: UGC

From their actions, some netizens who watched the clip concluded that she's definitely a boss sibling. Others noted that she's always with her phone.

During the little drama, it was observed that she was always asking about ThankGod and Victor, which made some people tackle her subtly for always bothering them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing the video on TikTok, the surprised sister said:

"So I told my younger ones to act like me. This was hilarious."

Social media reactions

@euniceolatunji_1 said:

"The second girl is my favorite cus she still dey talk as she dey go."

@just_stephanie03 wrote:

"Which one be victor go sleep. Na Wetin u Dey always tell am be that."

@peacemyke stated:

"I can't stop laughing, ThankGod don really suffer for your hand & Victor don tired to dey sleep abeg find another work give am."

@smallzofph reacted:

"Omo the first girl was very funny with our Nigeria language."

@tiiti595 said:

"The fact that they are all holding phone meaning you are addicted to your phone."

@lovethzhyno added:

"Na wetin dy always pain. Victor he just do so. And na that same thing dy pain me wen my sis dy do. Me wen I small go sleep."

@queenblessing273 added:

"Na ur phone ur siblings need to carry make u shout small because this one where all of dem carry phone e be like say u too dey press ur phone."

Watch the video below:

Female staff act like their madam at salon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boss Identified as Mhizandybeauty on TikTok obliged all her staff to show her how she usually acts toward them.

The young woman who owns a salon said she wanted to know how she acts whenever she comes to the shop, especially when she's in an angry mood.

The girls went out of the shop and came in one after the other pretending to be their boss. Reacting to her girl's acting, the boss said she was so surprised and filled with emotions.

Source: Legit.ng