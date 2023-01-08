A young man who said he is living alone has shared photos of his one-room apartment built with iron sheets

The man's interior decor taste got many amazed as they loved the way he hung his flat screen TV and placed his bed

Among social media users who reacted to his post were those who wanted ,,to know if his camera-like device is a real CCTV

A young man, Samuel, has got many people praising how beautiful his house looks when he shared photos of his apartment that was built with iron sheets.

While one could see that the house has sheets around it like blocks, the interior of the house looks way classier than the exterior. Many were indeed impressed.

Man's amazing apartment

He divided his room into a bedroom and parlour as he hung his flat screen TV on the wall. Beside his TV are his fridge and microwave gadget. A side of the apartment was used as his kitchen.

At the entrance of the building is a CCTV. There is also another camera in the apartment for security. The man said that he lives alone.

some of the reactions to his post below:

Tsundzukani Prosperity Baloyi said:

"Absolutely beautiful."

Nomazulu Cita said:

"Wow! Amazing! Can I visit just to come and relax in this beautiful and clean place."

Gift Manzini said:

"Very impressive! I love the inside view it is amazing well done."

Sibongile Phakathi said:

"Wow! Amazing!you should be embracing yrself ....this is beautiful,stylish and unique....well-done mogal....clean."

Thabi Mokwena said:

"I just love how clean your place is, keep up the good work."

Hulisani August Netshiomvani said:

"The camera for me bt relax ladies non of those cameras watching the bed you're safe... Unless if he changes the view."

Another man living iron sheet house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man with the Facebook name Tshepo Vandal has amazed many people with his house built with iron sheets instead of blocks.

It is modelled after the building a lady shared days ago. In a post on a Facebook group on Thursday, December 29, the man said he just wanted people to see his warm home.

He invested much into the interior decor of the house. A part of the home has beautiful cabinets in the kitchen. Close to them was a dining set for his family.

