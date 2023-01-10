Instead of buying an already built property or getting a house in a developed area, a couple settled for something that is not fit for residence

The daring couple spent money in renovating and clearing the place, turning it into a posh house

Videos showing how the different sections of th property was transformed has got netizens gushing

A couple has shown off the transformed look of a property they bought when it was uncompleted and unfit for living in.

After acquiring the property located in a bushy area, they set to work and renovated each part of the place, including the roof.

What was previously looking bad, was turned into a posh and beautiful abode. The man's wife identified as Megan shared clips on TikTok showing before and after of the various parts of the house.

She appreciated God for their new home, describing the year 2022 as the hardest they've had to endure.

Megan praised herself and her husband for having the balls to take on such a daunting challenge. She wrote beneath the first video:

"...I’m so grateful for our new HOMEthis year was the hardest year we could ever endure .but definitely the most rewarding.but yirra looking back me and my husband had big balls, taking on such a challenge.…Thanks to all for the love and motivation along the way. It helped us get through our worst days."

Watch the videos below:

Social media reactions

Angel said:

"Now that’s what you called never give up on your dreams congratulations to you both."

Mr Jones said:

"Hey this looks really really good bt if u dnt mind me asking wots the process to follow if u wna buy a vandalized property."

Mamickey Herman said:

"This is inspiring can we pls see the final look."

ImThatGirl said:

"I don't even know you and I'm proud of youthis is a big challenge. Congrats to you and your family."

TYE said:

"Congratulations beautiful ♥ i wish you many blessings and memories for the new beginning...waiting for part two."

Onamandla said:

"Were the prices not almost as equivalent as building a new price from scratch?

"Anyways it's so beautiful."

FreakyJellybean said:

"Most people can't see the diamond in the rough only creatives can, congratulations on finding your diamond."

