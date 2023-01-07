A man who lost his eye to cancer before he was six years old has made a prosthetic version for himself

In a video, he showed people how the artificial eye ball comes with flashlight that improves his vision at night

Many social media who were impressed by his video had a lot of questions for him as he said that it piece last almost 20 hours

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A young man known as @bsmachinist has made a video showing how he made a prosthetic eye that also served as a flashlight for himself.

The man in the clip revealed that he made the cyborg eyes for himself after he lost the eyeball to cancer.

The man said that the prosthetic does not get hot when flashlight is on. Photo source: TikTok/@bsmachinist

Source: UGC

He stated that the artificial eye does not get hot and the battery last roughly 20 hours when it is fully charged.

In a video, the man walked around in a dark room with the flash on as he showed people how effective it is. He even read in the same place easily.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the vide below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 45,000 comments with more than a million likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Make Goals Not Dreams said:

"Perk Unlocked: Night Vision."

Carol-Ann Martin386 said:

"Soooo, where's the Kano cosplay now?"

joku semmonen asked:

"How about a camera?"

Leroy Buie said:

"Cyberpunk getting closer and closer to being real every day."

giv3meth3succ said:

"From the moment I understood the weakness of my flesh, it disgusted me. I craved the strength and certainty of steel."

chromium said:

"Bro is living in 2077."

BAM03 said:

"My godson also lost his eye to cancer when he was 5. I love seeing this innovative option that he has for his future."

He replied:

"I lost mine when I was almost 6 as well. By the time he's an adult, I hope I will have made something even more innovative to offer!"

Man built sportscar in Enugu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man who became popular online after building a sports car prototype has said that many people thought he was mad.

Amalu Chikamso said when he was building his first prototype, he was always going from one dump to another searching for materials. That made people question his sanity.

The man said he knows almost all the dustbins in Enugu state as he scoured them for scraps from morning till evening.

Source: Legit.ng