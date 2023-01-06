A wedding video shared on TikTok shows the beautiful daughter of the couple showing off her nice dance moves on stage

The happy young lady rocked a gold-coloured flared dress with matching shoes and danced beautifully as the DJ played a cool song

In the video, she also moved forward to dance with a guy wearing a black suit and the audience cheered them on

A beautiful girl recently took over the stage and stole the show with her adorable dance steps at her parent's wedding.

In the heartwarming video, the young lady rocked a fine golden flared gown with matching high-heeled shoes.

Girl dances happily at her parents wedding Photo Credit: @redcarpetweddingdresses/TikTok

Source: UGC

She showcased her beautiful dance moves in the presence of her doting parents and the audience had their eyes fixed on her as she danced.

At one point in the video, she moved towards a young man wearing a black suit and he joined her on stage to dance.

The duo danced adorably as the audience screamed and cheered them on while the cameraman tried his best to capture them.

Social media reactions

Aura wrote:

"Camera man only had one job, nkare nka loma jean."

Biggie said:

"In a few years it will be me and her sitting down while our daughter dances."

Nunu-bille Erickson reacted:

"I could do this , was crying like a mumu."

Mampanephet commented:

"U doing a great job."

User8646892393877 added:

"She is pretty."

Jelomaskis added:

"Awww I love this. It's her mother's face for me. I wish my parents will set pride aside and marry too."

Source: Legit.ng