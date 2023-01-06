A beautiful physically challenged lady has shared a sweet video of her lover who has been so supportive to her

In a heartwarming video, the young man stood with her as people watched them with smiles on their faces

Another video on TikTok showed the man proudly lifting her following her graduation from university

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A beautiful physically challenged lady has shared heartwarming clips with the love of her life.

In one of the videos she shared, she gushed over the young man and expressed her love for him.

Physically challenged woman finds love Photo Credit: @luvlyangel8/TikTok

Source: UGC

Another video showed the man lifting her in the presence of people following her graduation from school.

She shared a photo of the exciting moment she rocked her white shirt with pen and marker stains all over. Netizens were so happy for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media reactions

@sylviachinemerem56 said:

"Chai. So much love from here darling."

@boramerciful wrote:

"Oh so beautiful. God bless you and that your soulmate."

@blessed_che_che_canada stated:

"Congratulations on a fulfilling year of breakthroughs. 2023 go bam pass sef in Jesus name, amen."

@okikecomfort1 reacted:

"Wow this is beautiful."

@smallbabyxo1234567890 added:

"You are such a pretty soul."

@onyinyechukwucynt noted:

"Congratulations baby girl."

Physically challenged lady finds love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Linah Otieno never imagined that she would one day get married, conceive and have a child because she was disabled and confined to a wheelchair. Sadly, not many people think an able-bodied person can marry a disabled person.

But they do and, in many ways, their relationships are no different from anyone else’s. In some cases, they may be stronger and better. Let us face it, dating is hard, whether you are disabled or not. And while gradually falling in love is one thing, falling in love at first sight especially with someone living with a lifelong condition and sire a child together is another thing.

This is the story of Linah Otieno who never imagined that she would one day get married, conceive and have a child considering she was disabled and on a wheelchair. Sharing her story on her Facebook page, Linah said she was able to walk the entire pregnancy journey and deliver a healthy baby girl without any complications despite her condition.

Source: Legit.ng