A young man who was poisoned by his blood brother has shared his testimony after surviving the incident

In an emotional video, he revealed how he saved money to send his brother to Cyprus only to get poisoned

While sharing the video on TikTok, he gave gratitude to God for sparing his life and saving him from the incident

A Nigerian man has narrated how his blood brother almost ended his life after he brought him to Cyprus.

The young man identified as @bobbyainoybby on TikTok said he used his money to bring his biological brother to Cyprus.

Man survives food poisoning Photo Credit: @bobbyainoybby/TikTok

Source: UGC

Sadly, after his brother got to Cyprus, he made an evil plot against his brother and poisoned him, but luckily, he survived the attack.

Sharing his story via TikTok, he said:

"2022 I got poisoned by my own blood brother I took to Cyprus with my money. I survived it. 2 weeks later I had accident with one of my favorite cars. My brake failed. If I trust anyone again, God is not gonna forgive me. I give all thanks to God."

Social media reactions

@sarahcacy said:

"Thank God for life just be more closer too God and also be very vigilant."

@shyandcutejoe8 stated:

"See how he has closed road for people who’s blessings could come from him. He will never sleep well without nightmares."

@naababy69 reacted:

"Your own blood brother is good don't ever trust thank God for your life."

@naimamakama reacted:

"Thanks to Allah but am going to post it on my pages because I don is shege for family I don't even trust anybody again."

@zanelxps69n added:

"My heart sinks. I'm so sorry dear hope everything goes well with you. Forgive him jst play far from him n give him to God."

@gamu_w said:

"I’m so sorry this happened to you .Please allow me to become your bestie so I can help you forget that painful experience."

Watch the video below:

Tiktoker dies after getting poisoned

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian social media users were recently thrown into mourning after it was reported that popular TikTok star, Oscar Brown, had died. In May 2022, the news made the rounds that the talented TikTok creator gave up the ghost after he was poisoned by a close friend.

It was claimed that it wasn’t Oscar’s first time being poisoned but that he survived the first attempt on his life, only to be poisoned again. Oscar is said to have died on May 23, 2022, in Asaba, Delta state.

After the news of the young TikToker’s death made the rounds online, numerous internet users expressed their grief as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng