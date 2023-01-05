A video of a beautiful lady making very long braids has stirred mixed reactions from viewers on social media

In the video, about eight hairdressers tried their best to make the braids extremely long as the lady sat quietly

Reacting to the video, many people bashed the lady for making such length of braids while others found the video hilarious

A trending video shared on TikTok shows a beautiful young woman making a unique style of braids.

The braids were so long and this caused a stir as about eight hairdressers were seen trying to make her hair.

Hairdressers make long braids on customer Photo Credit: @dgohniehairarts/TikTok

The video has stirred massive reactions from netizens as some condemned the hairstyle while others encouraged her.

Everytincute.store on TikTok supported the customer and encouraged her to sweep the ground for everyone.

Social media reactions

Everytincute.store said:

"Yes girl. Sweep the ground for us."

Thapii reacted:

"I like them long but not this long."

Maitawana wrote:

"Madness at its level best."

Abigaelnyakwama commented:

"Burdens are lifted at Calvary Jesus is very near."

IreneJoyelt added:

"Is this what we call 2023 year of progress."

Manater Lona said:

"Very funny this is too much for beauty."

@kaima added:

"Even if it's free I cant accept the way braids are even hard to sleep."

Queen Emefa reacted:

"It might be for a purpose maybe a model show or something."

User8759891281089 wrote:

"Both the hair dresser and hair dressee have nothing to do in this life."

Watch the video below:

Lady flaunts extremely long braids

